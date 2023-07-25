Published Dec 7, 2017
Third Discovery Novel Is... Fear Itself
Third Discovery Novel Is... Fear Itself
Fans immersed in the Discovery novel saga will be eager to read the upcoming third installment, Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself. Written by veteran Trek author James Swallow, it will be released in June 5, 2018 by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Swallow’s Trek work includes numerous novels short stories. As well as the stories for two Star Trek: Voyager episodes, “One” and “Memorial."
Here's the official synopsis:
Lieutenant Saru is a Kelpien, a member of a prey species born on a world overrun by monstrous predators…and a being who very intimately understands the nature of fear. Challenged on all sides, he is determined to surpass his origins and succeed as a Starfleet officer aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou. But when Saru breaks protocol in order to prove himself to his crewmates, what begins as a vital rescue mission to save a vessel in distress soon escalates out of control. Forced into a command role he may not be ready for, Saru is caught between his duty and the conflicting agendas of two antagonistic alien races. To survive, he will need to seek a path of peace against all odds, and risk compromising the very ideals he has sworn to uphold….
The novel will be priced at $16.00 in the U.S. and $22.00 in Canada. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself.