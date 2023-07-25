Third Discovery Novel Is... Fear Itself

Fans immersed in the Discovery novel saga will be eager to read the upcoming third installment, Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself. Written by veteran Trek author James Swallow, it will be released in June 5, 2018 by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Swallow’s Trek work includes numerous novels short stories. As well as the stories for two Star Trek: Voyager episodes, “One” and “Memorial."

Here's the official synopsis:

Lieutenant Saru is a Kelpien, a member of a prey species born on a world overrun by monstrous predators…and a being who very intimately understands the nature of fear. Challenged on all sides, he is determined to surpass his origins and succeed as a Starfleet officer aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou. But when Saru breaks protocol in order to prove himself to his crewmates, what begins as a vital rescue mission to save a vessel in distress soon escalates out of control. Forced into a command role he may not be ready for, Saru is caught between his duty and the conflicting agendas of two antagonistic alien races. To survive, he will need to seek a path of peace against all odds, and risk compromising the very ideals he has sworn to uphold….

The novel will be priced at $16.00 in the U.S. and $22.00 in Canada. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself.