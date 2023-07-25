Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 6, 2016

    ThinkGeek Unveils Trek-themed Maternity Wear

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has just unveiled a pair of new products that will cause a pregnant pause. And that’s actually not a pun. They’ve introduced Star Trek-themed maternity wear. Up first is a Future Starfleet Captain Ruched Maternity Tee. It’s a black, ruched 50% cotton/50% polyester maternity shirt that reads Future Starfleet Captain on the front, with an arrow pointing downward. Available now, it comes in sizes spanning from Small to 3X and costs $24.99. Visit www.thinkgeek.com

    ulcan palms on the belly of a blue. Also available now, it comes in sizes spanning from Small to 3X and costs $24.99. Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

