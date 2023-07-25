ThinkGeek Pizza Cutter Goes Goldly

The coolest product in the galaxy just got cooler. We didn’t think it was possible, but it’s true. That Star Trek Pizza Cutter from ThinkGeek is back… in gold. You read that right. ThinkGeek has just introduced the product plated in 24K gold in a limited edition of 1,701, with each cutter individually numbered. Even the packaging is awesome, as the cutter comes in a gilded limited-edition casing.