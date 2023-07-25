Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 30, 2012

    ThinkGeek Pizza Cutter Goes Goldly

    ThinkGeek Pizza Cutter Goes Goldly

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The coolest product in the galaxy just got cooler. We didn’t think it was possible, but it’s true. That Star Trek Pizza Cutter from ThinkGeek is back… in gold. You read that right. ThinkGeek has just introduced the product plated in 24K gold in a limited edition of 1,701, with each cutter individually numbered. Even the packaging is awesome, as the cutter comes in a gilded limited-edition casing.



    Star Trek
    HERE

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top