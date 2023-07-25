Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 17, 2017

    ThinkGeek Lights Up The Night with New Trek Lamps

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has just shed light on their latest Star Trek-themed products.

    Star Trek: TOS Bridge Set Lamp

    Up first is a Star Trek: TOS Bridge Set Lamp. The lamp's base is an exceptionally detailed model of the U.S.S. Enterprise's bridge from Star Trek: The Original Series. The set is mostly grey, black, with the grey carrying over to the lamp shade, which is included. Further, the lamp runs on AC power and uses a 40W or smaller type-A bulb, not included. It measures 18" high x 8" wide and costs $99.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase it.

    Star Trek: TNG Bridge Set Lamp

    Next, there's the Star Trek: TNG Bridge Set Lamp, which as its base boasts an exceptionally detailed model of the U.S.S. Enterprise D's bridge from Star Trek: The Next Generation. This lamp also operates on AC power and uses a 40W or smaller type-A bulb, not included. And it measures 18" high x 8" wide and costs $99.99 as well. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to beam it up.

