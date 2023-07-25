Published Dec 17, 2017
ThinkGeek Lights Up The Night with New Trek Lamps
ThinkGeek Lights Up The Night with New Trek Lamps
ThinkGeek has just shed light on their latest Star Trek-themed products.
Star Trek: TOS Bridge Set Lamp
Up first is a Star Trek: TOS Bridge Set Lamp. The lamp's base is an exceptionally detailed model of the U.S.S. Enterprise's bridge from Star Trek: The Original Series. The set is mostly grey, black, with the grey carrying over to the lamp shade, which is included. Further, the lamp runs on AC power and uses a 40W or smaller type-A bulb, not included. It measures 18" high x 8" wide and costs $99.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase it.
Star Trek: TNG Bridge Set Lamp
Next, there's the Star Trek: TNG Bridge Set Lamp, which as its base boasts an exceptionally detailed model of the U.S.S. Enterprise D's bridge from Star Trek: The Next Generation. This lamp also operates on AC power and uses a 40W or smaller type-A bulb, not included. And it measures 18" high x 8" wide and costs $99.99 as well. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to beam it up.