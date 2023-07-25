Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 27, 2016

    ThinkGeek Launches TNG Varsity Hoodies

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek has just unveiled Star Trek: The Next Generation Varsity Hoodies. You can choose Blue (Science), Red (Command) or Gold

    Other specs include seven (7) snaps up the front, two outside pockets and one inside pocket, as well as striped and ribbed cuffs, waist and neck. The product, which is made of 55% wool / 45% viscose body, 65% PU / 35% viscose sleeve, 100% polyester lining, comes in sizes ranging from small to 2X. The hoodies are in stock now ThinkGeek.com and cost $69.99 each.

