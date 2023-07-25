Think You Know Your Trek Trivia? Try The Trivie Trek App

Here's a trivia question for you. What has the distinction of being the largest trivia library on the iTunes app store? The answer is Trivie, and Trivie's newest trivia games are all based around... Star Trek. Fans, to start, can choose from two Star Trek trivia packs, Star Trek: Captains and Star Trek: Complete. Captains, which is free, features approximately 200 trivia questions about all five Trek captains, while Complete, which is a premium option, features more than 2,000 trivia questions spanning the entire Trek universe.

