Published Jan 15, 2019
Things Look Dire for Spock and Optimus Prime
The ultimate crossover continues with Star Trek vs Transformers #4
With the Enterprise disabled by the Klingon-Decepticon alliance, things look dire for Spock, Optimus Prime and the landing team. But with the Autobots' help, can Captain Kirk come up with a solution to save the day from a massive Cybertronian threat? Such is the plot of IDW Publishing's Star Trek vs Transformers #4, due out tomorrow. StarTrek.com is pleased to share additional details and preview pages...
Star Trek vs Transformers #4 is written by John Barber & Mike Johnson, with Philip Murphy providing the art and cover. The title runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for variant covers by Priscilla Tramontano and George Calstoudas, plus a photo cover.
