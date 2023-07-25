Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Animated Series

    Published Jan 15, 2019

    Things Look Dire for Spock and Optimus Prime

    The ultimate crossover continues with Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    With the Enterprise disabled by the Klingon-Decepticon alliance, things look dire for Spock, Optimus Prime and the landing team. But with the Autobots' help, can Captain Kirk come up with a solution to save the day from a massive Cybertronian threat? Such is the plot of IDW Publishing's Star Trek vs Transformers #4, due out tomorrow. StarTrek.com is pleased to share additional details and preview pages...

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4 Cover

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4 is written by John Barber & Mike Johnson, with Philip Murphy providing the art and cover. The title runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for variant covers by Priscilla Tramontano and George Calstoudas, plus a photo cover.

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4 Variant Cover

    Star Trek vs Transformers #4 Variant Cover

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

