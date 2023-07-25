There Are Four Lights - Free Will On TNG

The Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo is fast approaching, with the event -- the centerpiece of which will be a reunion of the entire first-season Star Trek: The Next Generation cast -- set to be held from April 27-29 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As the big weekend nears, StarTrek.com thought readers might enjoy reading an insightful essay, "There Are Four Lights: Free Will in the Context of Star Trek: The Next Generation," by Calgary Expo staffer Lindsay Thomas. The essay is one of several that, along with TNG cast member interviews, will be included in a limited-edition (of 6,000), commemorative collector's program that will be available at the Calgary Expo.

There Are Four Lights: Free Will in the Context of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Hidden beneath the malevolence of the Borg Collective I always felt, what I can only describe to be, a disjointed sense of innocence. There was no fundamental free will, there was no morality or ethical reasoning; The Collective was merely doing what it was programmed to do – one might even say, it was simply succumbing to its intrinsic nature in the purist sense. The Borg was terrifying in its relentless pursuit – exhibiting no sympathy, no second thoughts, no potential for reasoning or negotiating, just cold industrialized space aged metal grating upon what was once warm, pulsing flesh. Up until the sixth season of TNG I had found the Borg, in its efficient approach to assimilating life, to be the most terrifying antagonist ever to appear on the show.