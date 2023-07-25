The World’s Most Prolific Star Trek Band Prepares for Their Final Mission

The four main songwriters have each written four songs for all four albums. How does drawing the songs work, and is it ever a tough process?

CS: What we do is take all the songs and put them on pieces of paper, and then we draw them — we’ve used the Gorn mask a couple of times, and one time we were at Noah’s house and there was this urn, so we threw them in there. But we try not to have a lot of back to backs — Mike has two songs back to back on Year One, and that’s it. And we mix up who’s going to open and close an album.

MR: There has been trading on each album. Even on the first album, I gave up “Balance of Terror” so there would be an equal number of songs, because I actually had five songs written for the first album, and Chris only had three, so I gave him “Balance of Terror.” And with the other albums, you know, if someone drew four episodes that weren’t that exciting, and someone else got three or four that were really good ones, we’d make a trade.

PO: “Tomorrow is Yesterday” was one of those things where not all your favorite episodes are the best episodes. Sometimes they’re just the fun ones. That particular episode was that for me. That was the first one that I traded for when we drew songs, because I already had the idea for all the studio trickery [the song rewinds near the end, to mimic the Enterprise traveling back in time via the Slingshot Effect], and I wanted to do it. So I actually traded Mike. I got “Errand of Mercy” and he got that one, and we switched.

One of the interesting things about the songs is that they often are written from the point of view of characters besides Kirk, Spock, McCoy or other Enterprise crewmembers. Sometimes they’re unexpected choices, like Korob in “Catspaw,” the Horta in “The Devil in the Dark” or the Brothers of the Sun in “Bread and Circuses.” Some songs are from a single perspective, and others are almost like a narrator laying out the plot of an episode.

AF: Going from Year One to Year Four, you’ll notice there’s a lot more “deep cut” kind of references to the episodes, where instead of a synopsis of the entire episode, it’ll be one certain character or one certain scene, and we’ll kind of laser-focus in on that. Of course, I’ve only written three songs for the band, so I can’t really speak too much to the songwriting process, but that’s just what I’ve noticed.

NB: We’ve definitely tried to challenge ourselves in our songwriting, and also challenge each other. I think sometimes a certain song lends itself to a more narrative telling of what happened in the episode, and there are others, like “The Naked Time,” when Chris decided to just focus on one three-minute scene of Spock breaking down. I don’t think we always know what’s going to happen with it. Behind the scenes, sometimes we have several different versions of a song. We were even thinking, after everything’s said and done, of putting out an album that’s like, “Here’s the alternate versions of a bunch of these songs.”

CS: When I’m writing these songs, I think I just connect with the human aspect of the episodes. With “The Naked Time,” what really stood out to me is that Spock wants to be so disciplined. If you’ve watched a lot of Star Trek, and especially if you’ve seen Discovery now, you kind of get this understanding of how close he is to falling off the edge. “The City on the Edge of Forever” came from a scene in the episode where they walk by this store window and there’s a song playing. I thought to myself, “I really want to capture that feel” — that song, to me, really encapsulates the feel of the whole episode. I thought a waltz would be a really good way to do that, and it just kind of came together from there.

PO: The guys all have different ways of approaching their writing. I always try to capture the mood of the episode; that’s how I go at it. My early songs were mostly all kind of ’60s style, because the show was made in the ’60s. Since then, I’ve kind of branched out to do different things.

MR: A lot of the times I’ll look at the characters in an episode, and think, “Which one is the most underappreciated?” I’m more drawn to the underdog.