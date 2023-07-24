The Wonderful World of Star Trek On the Late 90s Web

I didn’t know HTML when I decided I wanted to create my very first Star Trek website during an episode of Voyager one evening. I went out and bought every book I could find on HTML. My main goal was mastering the code well enough to “make cool stuff” (I confess, I hadn’t thought it through much further). I remember hiding out in the school library spending countless hours of the day memorizing HTML tags. My goal: make my future Star Trek site unique, fun, and a hub — a place where any fan could feel at home. After relatively little internal debate, it was obvious what my page would be about: the Borg. Since a young age, I had been obsessed with the Borg — undoubtedly my favorite villains in all of Star Trek. I even permanently decorated my room with green Christmas lights to mimic the general lighting and ambiance of a Borg ship. It was time I paid homage to them; my site, “The Realm of the Borg,” was born.

The main goal of a late ‘90s website was to give the user an unforgettable experience. Webmasters shoved as much content, flashy gifs, and as many links as we possibly could onto a page. But the biggest dream of any webmaster in this era, was to have your page become the destination for whatever it was about. And this is what “The Realm of the Borg” became. Not only was its navigation bar wallpaper the inside of a Borg cube, but there were dozens of subpages that focused on everything from Seven of Nine’s background, to ship designs, to an elaborate chronicle of every single Borg appearance in specific episodes thus far. I’d run home from school, connect to the dial-up internet (successfully disrupting our phone line for several hours, something my dad wasn’t too happy about), and make daily updates. Whether it was based on the latest Voyager episode that revealed a little more about the Borg, or something I had picked up from yet another TNG rewatch, there was always something to add, something to tweak. Essentially, “The Realm of the Borg” was an online encyclopedia of sorts, and daily updates kept it fresh and relevant.