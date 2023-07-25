Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jun 17, 2015

    The Wit And Wisdom of Star Trek

    Robb Pearlman, who hit a home run with the wildly popular Fun With Kirk And Spock, will return on June 23 with The Wit And Wisdom of Star Trek. StarTrek.com

    The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek celebrates the enduring legacy of The Original Series with full-color photos, notable production facts and trivia, evocative excerpts, classic quotes and commentary.

