    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 3, 2016

    The Voyage Home Staged Reading

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    You could almost imagine that whales were in the house and on the main stage at Star Trek: Mission New York on Saturday. And that's because a talented group of actors undertook a risky, entertaining enterprise in front of thousands of Star Trek fans: performing Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home as a live staged reading.

    First, director Mark A. Altman brought out the cast one by one. Some of them were familiar faces from popular current shows, including Elementary and New Girl, as well as a couple of Trek actors playing roles far removed from what we're used to seeing. And there was a movie star. A few of the actors performed more than one role.

    The cast -- clearly all Trek fans eager to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary and Trek IV's 30th anniversary -- included:

    Mary Stuart Masterson as James T. Kirk

    Damian Young as Spock

    Brian Haley as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy

    John Ellison Conlee as Scotty

    Anna George as Uhura

    Katrina Morhacova as Chekov

    John Kim as Sulu

    Nadia Dajani as Gillian

    Terry Farrell as Saavik

    Ethan Phillips as Sarek

    Barbara Gaarick as Amanda

    Robert Clohessy as Klingon Ambassador/Admiral Cartwright

    Bobak Ferdowsi as Starship Commander

    Nathan Aldrich in Various Roles

    Leah Bonnema in Various Roles

    Joseph Dylan Ruymen in Various Roles

    After recap footage from Star Trek III set things in motion, the assembled actors did the rest. They all sat in director's chairs, scripts in hand, and stepped to the mic when their lines rolled around.

    The jokes, as always, elicited laughs, and the drama still captivated. Some bits came across very differently when spoken live rather than seen and heard on a screen. For instance, the sequence featuring a recovering Spock being quizzed by a computer required complicated vocal dexterity.

    As the event ended, everyone on the stage and in the audience sensed they'd participated in something special. We'd swear we saw a whale or two.

