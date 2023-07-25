The Voyage Home Staged Reading

You could almost imagine that whales were in the house and on the main stage at Star Trek: Mission New York on Saturday. And that's because a talented group of actors undertook a risky, entertaining enterprise in front of thousands of Star Trek fans: performing Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home as a live staged reading.

First, director Mark A. Altman brought out the cast one by one. Some of them were familiar faces from popular current shows, including Elementary and New Girl, as well as a couple of Trek actors playing roles far removed from what we're used to seeing. And there was a movie star. A few of the actors performed more than one role.

The cast -- clearly all Trek fans eager to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary and Trek IV's 30th anniversary -- included: