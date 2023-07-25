Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    Published Apr 21, 2015

    The Voyage Home: Earth Day Edition

    The Voyage Home: Earth Day Edition

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Happy Earth Day, everyone. To celebrate, StarTrek.com thought we'd take a look back at the most pro-environmental Star Trek outing of them all: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. In a nutshell, the plot boiled down to this: save the whales, save the world. Man, in the future, has driven humpback whales to extinction and now, ironically, it would take the lyrical whale calls of George and Grace in 1986 to save the future. And so, with some sci-fi magic—the slingshot effect (a/k/a light-speed breakaway factor—Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew arrived in San Francisco and embarked on a fun, often funny, thought-provoking trek into our (then-) contemporary world.

    Again, happy Earth Day!

