The Unique Experience of Motherhood in the Delta Quadrant

I am adding this episode as a bonus because it is universally reviled, but I’m including it here because, let me tell you, the hormonal experience of a pregnant and postpartum body is absolutely captured by Tom Paris during his fast-tracked sub-space lizard evolution. I had a pretty chill pregnancy, but when I stopped breast-feeding the hormonal fallout was intense. The most innocuous things infuriated me or made me cry and I felt like I had zero control over what was happening. I never bit off my tongue and vomited it out, but I did once walk into the house, take off my pants, scream “I need a milkshake,” and start crying. The episode did have some redeeming qualities, especially as it dabbled in body-horror, but I think everyone can agree they did not properly address the fact that Paris and Janeway made lizard babies and then left them on that planet. I rewatched this episode for this article and it is absolutely, delightfully unhinged!

---

Voyager’s themes of maternity, paternity, and parenthood are woven through the storylines and character arcs throughout Voyager’s run They show up prominently in some of the best (and a few of the worst) episodes. Captain Janeway’s journey reached me as I watched the series during midnight breastfeedings or as my kid — inexplicably awake at 5 AM — rested wide-eyed in my lap. Before we decided to add a third little person to our family I saw myself as someone committed to my career, focused on enjoying my life as it was; wife, dogs, work, indulging my penchant for purchasing ungodly expensive beers… the usual. So watching a show that begins when Janeway is ripped from her comfortable reality and dragged to an uncharted quadrant with no way back to what she knew? I felt that.

Motherhood (parenthood) drags you lightyears away from the life you understand and forces you to mark a new path through the unknown. Once my kid arrived she felt as foreign to me as a nebula full of omicron particles that turns out to be a giant space puppy. But now, two and a half years in, I could not be more grateful for this exciting, confusing, perilous, and life-changing journey. What was once uncharted space now feels right at home.