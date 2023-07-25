The Undiscovered Lockbox

The final years of the 23rd Century were a time of great turmoil for the Federation, Klingons, and Romulans. Many advanced technologies were developed during this time period, some of which are still serviceable today. This time period also saw many shocking scientific discoveries, some of which are still not fully understood. Each faction has found that some of these technologies, including the dreadnoughts of the era, can be re-purposed for today’s conflicts. Seeing the potential for profit, the Lobi Crystal Consortium has agreed to help update the technology of yesteryear… for the right price.

Some of the most iconic moments in Star Trek took place in the first six films. We saw the crew of the Enterprise, as well as some of their villains, reprise their roles on the silver screen. While Agents of Yesterday did not directly touch on points from these films, they’re an era which we’ve wanted to explore more thoroughly for quite some time. The Undiscovered Lock Box presents players with a way to capture some of these moments. It contains ships, weapons and more which would feel right at home on the set of The Wrath of Khan, The Undiscovered Country and all the beloved original Star Trek films.

The Undiscovered Lock Box’s Grand Prize is the 23rd Century Tier 6 Dreadnought Pack, which contains three new TOS-era Dreadnought ships, one for each faction. Federation characters can get the Prototype Dreadnought Cruiser [T6], Klingon characters get the D9 Dreadnought Battlecruiser [T6], and Romulan characters get the Thrai Dreadnought Warbird [T6]. This pack may be freely traded between characters or sold on the Exchange, allowing Captains to get the ship of their choice. Each of these vessels has its own Console and Starship Mastery Trait.

The Prototype Dreadnought Cruiser [T6] is equipped with a Console – Universal – Dynamic Power Redistributor Module. Starships equipped with this console are capable of greatly strengthening their Structural Integrity Field for a short time, thus providing a large increase to hull regeneration rate and damage resistance rating. Additionally, this power can be redirected from the Structural Integrity Field to other systems to provide a large boost to all out going damage as long as the starship's hull strength remains at 80% or above. This console also provides a passive bonus to All Energy Damage Resistance Rating and Directed Energy Damage. This console may be equipped on any starship, but only one may be equipped at a time.

Completing the Starship Mastery Path on the Prototype Dreadnought Cruiser [T6] unlocks access to the following Starship Trait:

SIF Shunt