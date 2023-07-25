"The Undiscovered Future" Radio Doc to Premiere in UK

Fong, in The Undiscovered Future, shares much-loved moments from the show as he voyages into the BBC's archives to consider possible answers, revealing perspectives from such cast members as Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei. He also seeks out new views from Administrator of NASA Charles Bolden, Rod Roddenberry, son of Gene, and arts and media journalist -- and longtime Star Trek fan -- Samira Ahmed.

Star Trek: The Undiscovered Future is an Archive on 4 program for BBC Radio 4. It will premiere on Saturday, September 3. Go tohttp://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b07rh18qto check it out.