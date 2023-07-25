The Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour

The lavish production will include an impressive live symphony orchestra and international special solo instruments. Fans of all backgrounds and ages will experience the franchise’s groundbreaking and wildly popular musical achievements as footage of the most-iconic moments from Star Trek features and episodes is simultaneously beamed in high definition to a 40-foot-wide big screen. The concert will feature some of the greatest music written for the franchise, including music from The Original Series, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and much more.

Visit www.StarTrekVoyageLive.com for additional details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage.