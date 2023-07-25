Published Mar 5, 2015
The Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour
The Ultimate Voyage Concert Tour
Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage, a special musical event designed to bring five decades of Star Trek to concert halls nationwide, will beam down to more than 100 North American cities next year. CineConcerts, CBS Consumer Products and Paramount Pictures are teaming up for The Ultimate Voyage, which will kick off in Florida in January 2016, and travel through the U.S. and Canada until late April 2016. An exclusive pre-tour engagement will be take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 1, 2015.
"The Star Trek franchise has for many years been an important and meaningful part of our culture in so many ways," said Justin Freer, CineConcert's producer and founder, as well as The Ultimate Voyage's conductor. "This exciting concert experience featuring the greatest music and visuals spanning five decades will bean extraordinary and memorable event.”
The lavish production will include an impressive live symphony orchestra and international special solo instruments. Fans of all backgrounds and ages will experience the franchise’s groundbreaking and wildly popular musical achievements as footage of the most-iconic moments from Star Trek features and episodes is simultaneously beamed in high definition to a 40-foot-wide big screen. The concert will feature some of the greatest music written for the franchise, including music from The Original Series, The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Voyage Home, Insurrection, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and much more.
Visit www.StarTrekVoyageLive.com for additional details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage.