The Ultimate Telepresence

Stardate 47215.5: The crew of the USS Enterprise NCC 1701-D is testing a brand new probe operated by a unique control scheme: linking directly to chief engineer Geordi LaForge's brain through his VISOR inputs, providing an unparalleled level of control and "you are there"-style verisimilitude. Geordi can see what the probe sees and feel what the probe's sensors detect. For all intents and purposes, it's as if he's there in person.