Published Oct 5, 2020
The Ultimate Star Trek Universe NYCC Guide
Check out panels, merch, and more as we virtually celebrate NYCC
As COVID-19 continues to re-shape the way we interact with those around us, New York Comic Con is going virtual, and the Star Trek Universe is going virtual alongside it. With panels and great deals on Star Trek merchandise, here is the best guide to all things Trek happening this weekend.
Panels
Star Trek Universe Panel - Thursday October 8th, 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT
The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.
Join the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official Star Trek after-show, The Ready Room, as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.
Be the first to learn the latest about Star Trek: Discovery before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.
All the Ladies of Starfleet - Sunday October 11th, 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT
From Uhura to Janeway to Burnham, Star Trek has a rich history of portraying complex, powerful female-identifying characters. How do Star Trek authors perceive their role in continuing this legacy in their Star Trek novels? Join Una McCormack (author of Picard: The Last Best Hope), Swapna Krishna (space, tech, and pop culture journalist), author Cassandra Rose Clarke, Lauren Jackson (publicity manager at Saga Press), and moderator Kendra James (managing editor at StarTrek.com), as they examine the ladies of Star Trek from its inception to the present.
Hero Collector Panel - Friday October 9th, 9:10 AM ET/6:10 AM PT
Hero Collector – designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles – are proud to present this glimpse behind the curtain to see what new products are coming up in their popular Star Trek line. Join brand manager Chris Thompson and Hero Collector’s Ben Robinson as they unveil new and upcoming releases from the worlds of Star Trek, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek Online, and beyond.
Products
Journey with the Starfleet captain through his seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation to the Star Trek movies to the current series Star Trek: Picard. Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard boldly goes where no book has gone before to log Picard’s timeless advice in one impressive collection, perfect for Star Trek fans everywhere! Make it so!
Celebrate over 5 decades of Gene Roddenberry's vision with the limited edition Captains Bomber. Boldly go into 2020 by proudly represent your favorite Star Trek Captain. The Captains Bomber features a premium weight nylon shell, winter insulation, the Star Trek delta embroidered across the back, 4 interior pockets and 5 interchangeable Captain patches!
Boldly go where no one has gone before in our Star Trek: Picard Adventure Jacket! Commemorating the return of our favorite 24th century Captain, the Picard Jacket, will keep you warm for your long treks across the galaxy. Inspired by Picard's impeccable stylish yet practical fashion sense, this is a must for any Star Trek fan. Featuring a premium fleece shell, reinforced nylon shoulders/elbows, multiple exterior pockets, Picard logo sleeve embroidery and the new Starfleet delta on the back.
Famously captained by Jean-Luc Picard, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D boldly went where no-one had gone before across seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This massive model commemorates that epic adventure, cast in incredible detail and plated with 18-carat gold! Star Trek: The XL Starships Collection has recreated over five decades worth of ships as brilliantly detailed, hand-painted die-cast models. The most significant giant-size starships in this collection return, now in retail-friendly packaging with an accompanying magazine!
December 1st sees the publication of Star Trek: The Art of Dan Curry, and to celebrate NYCC TItan Books are bringing Star Trek fans a special offering! Pre-Order the book today and receive a Limited Edition signed artcard from Dan Curry himself.
With more than 50 years of history to its name, Star Trek is one of the world’s most treasured popular culture institutions, and seven-time Emmy award winner Dan Curry is one of its most enduring talents. His amazing contributions have ranged from directing, title design and concept art to practical on-set effects and weapon design. From The Next Generation to Enterprise, Dan’s incredibly diverse Star Trek work has resulted in some of the series’ most memorable moments. Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry reveals the many and varied techniques used to produce some of the most spectacular visual effects used in the various series, while Dan also goes in-depth to divulge the secrets of some of his own personal favorite creations. This is a book for all Star Trek fans to treasure!
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.