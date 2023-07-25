The Ultimate Seat of Command

Get ready to experience Star Trek's ultimate seat of command -- or the next best thing -- with the upcoming Star Trek: The Original Series 1:6 Scale Captain's Chair FX Replica from Quantum Mechanix Inc. (QMx). Based on the original Enterprise screen prop, Captain Kirk's iconic chair replica is authentically styled and crafted, featuring multiple light and sound configurations, and a swivel base, just like the full-size prop.

Powered either by three AA batteries (not included) or through a USB plug (cord not included), the Captain’s Chair FX Replica has four different light and sound display settings. Press the button disguised as a computer disk and the chair cycles through the lights and sounds for standard bridge operations, shipwide announcements, view screen scanning and red alerts.

The Star Trek: TOS 1:6 Scale Captain's Chair FX Replica measures 8 inches in height and will retail for $129.95. It is one of many Star Trek products QMx will release this year, so keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about addtional releases. Go to http://www.qmxonline.com to pre-order the Star Trek: TOS 1:6 Scale Captain's Chair FX Replica.