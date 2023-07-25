The Ultimate Rat Pack Interview

Max: Let me start with this… How long have we done this gig?

Casey: Since 1962. At least it feels like that. But seriously… have we ever done it before?

Ethan: I’ve been involved for the last four, years when I first stepped in for Armin. The guys have been doing this quite a while. In fact, when I first joined, Cap’n Crunch was just a private!

Max: Our very first performance was on the top floor of the Stratosphere Hotel way back in August 2010, so this is our ninth year in Las Vegas. In between Vegas gigs we have been to a bunch of other U.S. cities, even Honolulu, Hawaii. We've played to audiences in Canada, England, and Germany, and last January we performed on a Star Trek cruise over the Caribbean.

Vaughn: Was it only 2010? It seems like forever. No wonder we're still reading it.

Max: I'm not sure, but I think I stand corrected -- and standing corrected is not my favorite position -- but my latest records indicate that we've been doing this show since 2009, not 2010. So, maybe we should be off-book now.

Jeffrey: Vaughn is right. We've been doing it long enough that we should be off-book and yet we never are. Raise a glass to senility!

Vaughn: Why do we torture ourselves doing this every year?

Casey: We love pain. No, we really do.

Ethan: I just don’t know. You tell me.

Max: It's a real hoot for me to be on stage with those guys. I think we really enjoy performing with each other. And don't forget, we get two free drinks apiece for each performance. I don't want to jinx it but there has always been a camaraderie between us on stage -- I'm not even sure what "camaraderie" means, but I think it's the feeling I feel when I'm on stage with the other guys. Also, let's face it, these are extraordinarily talented and entertaining actors I get to work with, and I am being entertained just as much as the audience, except that being on stage I have the best seat in the house.

Vaughn: As you say in one of the songs, Max, "We've got nothing else to do." And it is a blast playing with these guys.

Jeffrey: Torture? Singing silly songs with old pals with a stiff drink in my hand ain't exactly water-boarding.