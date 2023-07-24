Published Mar 31, 2021
The Ultimate Product Guide for First Contact Day 2021
Celebrate the most important day in Earth's future with these great products.
When the Vulcans finally reach Earth, you've got to look your best. That's why we've collected the best First Contact Day merchandise from around the web, so you can put your best foot forward when saying "Live Long and Prosper." From the best apparel to the coolest collectibles, these are all the things you need to make First Contact Day one of the best days of 2021.
An Earth spaceship used in the 21st century, the Phoenix featured in Star Trek: First Contact as humanity's first warp-capable ship! The Phoenix was launched on April 5, 2063, a date that holds a special place in Federation history, and was designed and constructed by a team of scientists and engineers led by Dr Zefram Cochrane and Lily Sloane. This model comes with an exclusive collector’s magazine that tells the story of this groundbreaking ship, and how John Eaves' design provided a bridge between today with the future.
A Vulcan surveyor starship in use during the 21st century, the T'Plana-Hath was the lander vessel that made first contact between Vulcans and Humans, as seen in Star Trek: First Contact. Named for T'Plana-Hath, a famed Vulcan philosopher, the ship had a crew of three Vulcans – its captain, Solkar, would become the first Vulcan ambassador to Earth, and was Spock's great-grandfather. On April 5th, 2063, the T'Plana-Hath detected the warp signature of the Phoenix, Dr. Zefram Cochrane's experimental spacecraft. In accordance with Vulcan first contact procedure, the crew landed in Montana to meet the pilot – Cochrane himself – and offered the Vulcan salute that began the long-standing alliance between Earth and Vulcan. The accompanying magazine explores the development of this exotic spaceship, designed by Star Trek legend John Eaves, which laid the foundations for every Vulcan vessel since.
There’s no need to wait until 2063 to celebrate First Contact Day! The Star Trek Shop has everything you need to celebrate humans first interaction with the Vulcans and the beginning of a new era of human progress. Shop First Contact inspired apparel, like this First Contact Day hoodie and First Four names shirts, plus drinkware, facemasks and more now.
In honor of First Contact Day, IDW is thrilled to present a special digital edition of Star Trek: First Contact, the official comic tie-in to the beloved movie. When the Borg attempt to alter the history of the universe by traveling back in time to stop Earth’s first encounter with alien life, it’s up to Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the Enterprise to stop them... if they aren’t assimilated first! Adapted by writer John Vornholt and artists Rod Whigham and Terry Pallot from the story written by Rick Berman, Brannon Braga & Roland D. Moore.
This is the official movie tie-in novelization to the blockbuster 1996 feature film Star Trek: First Contact, which details the epic events surrounding humanity’s first Warp-1 spaceflight and subsequent first contact with the Vulcans on April 5, 2063, ushering in a new historical age and expansion into the great unknown. Celebrate Zephram Cochrane’s breakthrough with a selection of @StarTrek ebooks now $.99 for a limited time!
Sleep under the stars with this popup camping tent inspired by The Next Generation. Resembling a small-scale Federation shuttlecraft, this 2-person tent is easy to set up for outdoor adventures. The durable, lightweight construction is made to withstand harsh weather and conditions — just in case you find yourself in conflict with the Borg. Although there isn’t a metaphasic shielding function, this waterproof tent features a B3 mesh design that helps to repel insects and mosquitoes. The convenient carry bag allows this popup tent to be easily transported for any mission.
If you plan to boldly go where no one has gone before, then you’ll need the right tools to get you there. Toynk’s multitool kits come in durable, pocket-sized designs. They are available in three different versions, including authentic styles inspired by The Original Series and The Next Generation. Made for whatever life may throw at you (Earthly or otherwise), each of these portable tool kits features 6-8 different functions. The included carabiner also allows for easy attachment, so Starfleet crew members can keep it handy.
USS Enterprise NCC-1701: Keep it classic with our multitool based on the Constitution-class USS Enterprise. This 8-in-1 pocket tool comes complete with a butterfly wrench, hex wrenches, flat head screwdriver, Phillips head screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, cord cutter, and a ruler.
USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D: Be the captain of your own starship with our multitool based on the Enterprise-D. This 8-in-1 pocket tool comes complete with a butterfly wrench, hex wrench, flat head screwdriver, Phillips head screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, cord cutter, and a protractor.
Klingon Bat’leth: Perform repairs with honor when wielding this multitool based on the Klingon Bat’leth Sword. This 6-in-1 pocket tool comes complete with a butterfly wrench, hex wrenches, flat head screwdriver, Phillips head screwdriver, bottle opener, and a cord cutter.
We find it highly illogical that anyone can resist one of these official Star Trek First Contact Day styles! Get a head start on honoring the first meeting between Vulcans and humans on April 5th, 2063 (only a couple more decades to go!). Celebrate the holiday that prides itself on embracing new cultures, open dialogue, and friendship with your very own Star Trek fashion. Channel your inner Vulcan this April 5th with the motto “live long and prosper” and prosper in style with a Star Trek t-shirt that is perfect for men, women, and kids. Shop now on Amazon.