The Ultimate Product Guide for First Contact Day 2021

A Vulcan surveyor starship in use during the 21st century, the T'Plana-Hath was the lander vessel that made first contact between Vulcans and Humans, as seen in Star Trek: First Contact. Named for T'Plana-Hath, a famed Vulcan philosopher, the ship had a crew of three Vulcans – its captain, Solkar, would become the first Vulcan ambassador to Earth, and was Spock's great-grandfather. On April 5th, 2063, the T'Plana-Hath detected the warp signature of the Phoenix, Dr. Zefram Cochrane's experimental spacecraft. In accordance with Vulcan first contact procedure, the crew landed in Montana to meet the pilot – Cochrane himself – and offered the Vulcan salute that began the long-standing alliance between Earth and Vulcan. The accompanying magazine explores the development of this exotic spaceship, designed by Star Trek legend John Eaves, which laid the foundations for every Vulcan vessel since.