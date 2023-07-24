Published Sep 8, 2020
The Ultimate Guide to Star Trek Day's 2020 Merch
From a treasured TNG artifact to the best in online gaming, here are the best things to buy this Star Trek Day.
As we celebrate the 54th anniversary of Star Trek's first episode premiering, we're also highlighting the great deals you can find on Star Trek related merch throughout the day. From enamel pins to TNG inspired heirlooms, here are the best deals on Star Trek Day merch!
Connecting with Fans Aboard Star Trek: The Cruise
Year 5… the mission continues! Star Trek: The Cruise will sail again in 2022 with a star-studded celebrity crew and a ship-full of dedicated fans. The 7-day voyage through the Caribbean is a unique immersive experience featuring George Takei, Walter Koenig, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and many more stars. When the Star Trek actors are not putting on dramatic performances, comedy shows and concerts on stage, they are leading excursions on beautiful Caribbean islands and sharing countless once-in-a-life moments with fans. Anyone who books a cabin before 9/15 with promo code STARTREKDAY will receive a complimentary photo with George Takei (one photo per cabin)!
For US based fans only. Get closer to you favorite Star Trek shows and movies through interviews with the cast and crews! Delve deeper with incredible behind-the-scenes features and investigations! Keep up to date with all the latest news and developments in the Star Trek universe!
USA ONLY: The Star Trek Mystery T-shirt club box contains curated Star Trek T-shirt, created for fans by fans. Each design celebrates the entirety of the Star Trek Universe. Proclaim your loyalty to Star Trek’s better future with exclusive designs of your favorite characters, ships and scenes across the Final Frontier. Sign up today for a monthly Star Trek Exclusive Mystery T-shirt on Amazon for only $17.99/month!
Get ready to celebrate the best day in the universe by shopping the official Star Trek Day Collection. Featuring comfortable apparel, unique drinkware, and eye-catching accessories, this collection lets you represent your favorite franchise everywhere you go. Shop the Star Trek Day Logo Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($19.95), Star Trek Day Logo Sherpa Blanket ($49.95), Star Trek Day Logo Travel Mug ($22.95) and more to celebrate Star Trek Day in style.
Running low on your favorite Star Trek gear? You’ll have the perfect opportunity to stock up during the official Star Trek Shop’s 24-hour flash sale. Save 25% off of your purchase and receive free shipping on orders of $100 and more. Please visit https://shop.startrek.com/ on Sept. 8 to access and learn more about the sale.
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager with the Starfleet 2369 from Volante Design.
Measuring 10.5” long and crafted from brass alloy, this 1:1 scale replica of the iconic Ressikan Flute prop from Star Trek: The Next Generation includes a display box that features a musical excerpt from ‘The Inner Light.’ This numbered limited edition museum quality replica will make a fine addition to any Star Trek collection. Factory Entertainment is also celebrating Star Trek Day with an additional 20% off select bottle openers, bottle stoppers, and KUZOS. Whether you’re on a home or away mission, these Star Trek accessories are perfect for every member of Starfleet.
Icon Heroes presents the Exclusive Star Trek: Discovery Emperor Georgiou Terran Empire Dagger Letter Opener! Based on the show's Mirror Universe, this letter opener measures 7 inches long and is a stunning replica of Emperor Georgiou's dagger.
Our smartphone card holders are the perfect solution when you don't want to carry bulky purses and wallets. Each card holder is made of silicone to provide flexibility whether you want to carry IDs, credit cards, cash, ear buds, coins, keys, and more! These self-adhesive card holders fit most smartphones, cases, and more! The card holder comes in Command, Science, and Engineering variants.
2020 has been a frustrating year for many people, and you can express that frustration with this Commander Riker collectible executing the hilariously famous facepalm maneuver. This 7.9 inch mini bust paperweight is limited to just 1701 pieces, features a painted Starfleet insignia on the base, is made of polystone, hand painted, individually numbered, and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.
We know some of you still use a mouse so why not give it the soft fabric touch of a mouse pad? Combining a superb tracking surface with vibrant color, this mouse pad measures 9" in diameter and 3/16" thick.
Fleet Command Discovery 4 Month Event
Continue the adventures in the Final Frontier in Star Trek Online, free to play on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC! Experience the Year of Klingon in House Divided, starring J.G. Hertzler, Robert O’Reilly, and Rehka Sharma! Visit the #StarTrekDay Museum in game today
Celebrate Star Trek Day with an exclusive digital trading card set from Quidd. Collect some of your favorite Star Trek: Deep Space Nine characters in retro sticker form today!
Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Vannen artist watch designed by Tom Whalen. Limited to 200 pieces. Each watch features silkscreen artwork on the straps, dial, loop, and on the inside surface of the crystal as well as custom Star Trek etchings on the stainless steel back casing and crown. As a bonus, random watches will arrive in packaging autographed artist/designer by Tom Whalen.
The Starship Enterprise is summoned to transport a dangerous criminal to rehabilitation: the brilliant physicist, Dr. Georges Mordreaux, who is accused of promising to send people back in time, then killing them instead. But when a crazed Dr. Mordreaux escapes, he inexplicably bursts onto the bridge and murders Captain James T. Kirk before the crew's eyes.
Now Spock must journey back in time to avert the disaster before it occurs. But more is at stake than Kirk's life. Mordreaux's experiments have thrown the universe into chaos, and Spock must fight time itself to keep the very fabric of reality from unraveling!
A Timeline Through the Star Trek Universe
Star Trek: Picard streams on CBS All Access in the United States, in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave, and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.