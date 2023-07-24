The Ultimate Guide to Star Trek Day's 2020 Merch

The Starship Enterprise is summoned to transport a dangerous criminal to rehabilitation: the brilliant physicist, Dr. Georges Mordreaux, who is accused of promising to send people back in time, then killing them instead. But when a crazed Dr. Mordreaux escapes, he inexplicably bursts onto the bridge and murders Captain James T. Kirk before the crew's eyes.

Now Spock must journey back in time to avert the disaster before it occurs. But more is at stake than Kirk's life. Mordreaux's experiments have thrown the universe into chaos, and Spock must fight time itself to keep the very fabric of reality from unraveling!