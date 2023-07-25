Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 28, 2013

    The U.S.S. Enterprise Takes Flight

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Fans can now decorate their home and office with the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise! The company that has beamed items like the Star Trek Pizza Cutter, the Star Trek Inflatable Captain’s Chair, the Star Trek Door Chime, Tribble Slippers, and more into the universe is back! ThinkGeek has unveiled an inflatable Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise.

    The U.S.S. Enterpise comes with loops that allow you to hang the Enterprise from the ceiling. When inflated, the Enterprise measures 34” high by 16” wide by 11".

    The Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Inflatable is available now for $24.99 at ThinkGeek.com. Click HERE to purchase. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future Star Trek-themed ThinkGeek products.

