"The Truth about Tribbles!" Releases On Wednesday

What would “The Trouble with Tribbles” look life if re-imagined as part of the timeline of the current Star Trek features? Well, it’d look like Star Trek #12, the conclusion of “The Truth about Tribbles!” comic book series from IDW Publishing. The new title, overseen by Star Trek writer-producer Roberto Orci, written by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, will be out on Wednesday. Star Trek #12 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and variant covers will include a photo and Bradstreet sketch.