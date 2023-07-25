Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Aug 20, 2012

    "The Truth about Tribbles!" Releases On Wednesday

    "The Truth about Tribbles!" Releases On Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What would “The Trouble with Tribbles” look life if re-imagined as part of the timeline of the current Star Trek features? Well, it’d look like Star Trek #12, the conclusion of “The Truth about Tribbles!” comic book series from IDW Publishing. The new title, overseen by Star Trek writer-producer Roberto Orci, written by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, will be out on Wednesday. Star Trek #12 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and variant covers will include a photo and Bradstreet sketch.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top