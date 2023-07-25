National Geographic will release Star Trek -- The Official Guide to Our Universe: The True Science Behind the Starship Voyages on June 7, and StarTrek.com

Many of the galactic destinations featured in Star Trek over the years -- multiple star systems, alien worlds, supernova explosions, emission nebulae, voracious black holes -- are scientifically valid, so much so that you can step out and view them in the night sky.In this book, author Andrew Fazekas pulls together a wide-ranging collection of some of the most fascinating astronomical objects visited by the famous starships and iconic characters from throughout Star Trek films and television shows. These celestial phenomena are first introduced through the familiar lens of Star Trek, looking at the role they play in the Trek stories told... past, present and future. Next is an investigation of the real science behind them, exploring the counterpoint between the imagined Star Trek universe and the facts of our own solar system, galaxy and beyond.Finally, you’ll be guided through night sky observations, so that fans can learn to observe a variety of natural space objects that have played pivotal roles and served as dramatic backdrops in your favorite Trek scenes. With the help of straightforward instructions, you’ll be able to step outside, navigate the night sky, and glimpse them with your own eyes.

Star Trek—The Official Guide to Our Universe: The True Science Behind the Starship Voyages will be available June 7. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order it today.