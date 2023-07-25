The Trimbles & Wil Wheaton

Gene had a pretty fair understanding of Trek fandom, and he often liked to put things in his franchise that were aimed at his supporters. We never discussed Wil Wheaton with Gene, but we are fairly sure he added a boy genius to the Next Gen series partly because he knew that viewers would appreciate a very bright youngster fitting into a future society, and partly because it added an annoying factor that he knew would keep fans talking.

Let’s face it: nobody likes a know-it-all, especially when that person really does know it all. Even to other know-it-alls, or maybe especially to these folk, a super-smart kid is particularly irritating. Yet these brilliant young people do exist all over our world, many of them never reaching their potential due to lack of education or because they were raised with stronger and more influential naysayers than encouragers.

Back when Bjo helped Cal Tech students put together the annual Interhouse Dances, she ran into many of these brightest-kid-in-school people. She even dated a few before John Trimble entered her orbit. One of the things she observed about these young men is that many of them reacted to each other much as Sheldon Cooper does in The Big Bang Theory. Many are so shocked to end up in a school of nothing but brightest-kid-in-school students who think they can flunk out if they aren’t helped to more stability.

Bjo tried to help by teaching an evening art class at Cal Tech, just to teach some of these genius students how to relax. Some went on to become Sunday painters, at least, and more than one student said he would never be an artist, but that learning to draw what he saw sure helped with his biology assignments! But we digress….

So fans had various reactions to Wesley Crusher, Boy Genius. And, of course, many fans transferred much of their reaction -- good or bad -- to Wil Wheaton, the actor. It says much about his acting ability that he could create such a reactionary character who could evoke so much strong emotion in TNG viewers.

We met Wil when he was in a studio class. Way back when, a single-student studio classroom was a tiny wooden shed on wheels with chairs and two desks, one for the teacher, one for the student. There were a couple of windows that opened if they had not been painted shut years before. Usually, in hot weather, the door was left open.

Studio teachers have to be very versatile, able to teach many subjects at many levels. This is California State law, and in those days having classes for underage actors was very strictly enforced, even on location. Teachers also have to be very patient, since their students get called away all the time, and even the best of those youngsters are not always concentrating on the given lesson.

When we wandered by on our way to the TNG set, Wil grabbed a chance to escape class for a moment, and hailed us. We looked at the teacher, who smiled resignedly, and greeted Wil. He was in costume, with a T-shirt to protect it, and looked just like any kid willing to talk to anyone to avoid lessons.

Bjo’s teen years were spent in Thousand Oaks, and movies filmed all over that area. Between that and her mother’s sewing at Warner Brothers, she met several child actors, some of whom were very full of themselves, often little martinets who kept sets lively with major temper tantrums. When we later discussed our meeting with Wil Wheaton, we agreed that he was one of the nicer young actors we’d met.

Wil came to Star Trek as a great fan of The Original Series. He let fandom know that he was collecting Original Series props and artifacts, real or fan-made. So, naturally, fans wanted to add to Wil’s collection, whether they liked his Wesley character or not. It should come as no surprise to learn that Bjo somehow got inadvertently involved in this.