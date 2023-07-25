The Trek Series With The Best Music Was...

Here’s a sampling of fan comments:

“...I have to go with DS9 for best music. Why? Vic Fontaine!” --Phillip Danger Clayburn“I'm having the Voyager theme music played as I go thru the curtain when I'm cremated. My final away mission… Voyager’s theme tune.” – Karen Kimber“I voted, but I just don't understand why the majority don't agree that TOS is the best music. Voyager? Oh well....” – Brian Dixey“Anyone who didn't vote for Enterprise didn't watch it. Easily the best music (aside from the opening sequence).” – Austin Jae“I have a great respect for the music of Star Trek. Jerry and Joel Goldsmith did wonderful jobs with it. That being said, my vote is for TNG if for no other reason than the movies. They had wonderful scores. If the vote were for the music of the theme songs, I'd have to say DS9.” – Tammy Mueller