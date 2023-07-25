The TOS Crew Member Who'd Make The Best Captain Is...

It was the logical choice. StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked Which Original Series Crew Member, other than Kirk, would've make the best Captain? The reply options included Chapel, Chekov, McCoy, Rand, Scotty, Spock, Sulu and Uhura. Spock and Sulu dominated the competition, totaling more than 70% of the vote between them. More than 14,000 fans voted, and here are the results: