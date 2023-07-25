Published Nov 30, 2014
The TOS Character Fans Would Most Want to Bunk with Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked "Which Original Series Character you would bunk with at Starfleet Academy" The reply options were Scotty, Sulu, Uhura, Kirk, McCoy, Spock, Chekov or Spock. More than 11,000 fans voted and we don't know why, but we were surprised by the outcome. Were you?
Scotty (25%)
Uhura (21%)
Kirk (15%)
McCoy (13%)
Spock (12%)
Chekov (8%)
Sulu (7%)
So, did your first choice roommate match up with other fans'?