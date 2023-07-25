The Titanic-Insurrection Music Connection

However, there is a Titanic band of sorts featured in Insurrection – during the diplomatic reception with the Evora onboard the U.S.S. Enterprise E at the start of the film, the audience is treated to classical music performed by a small Starfleet orchestra that gets quite a few close-ups. Additionally, Earth music makes another appearance when Picard, Worf, and Data sing Gilbert and Sullivan. Picard even does a little dance to “Make Over Mambo” from composer Alan Silvestri. The inclusion of this music in Insurrection - from “Piano Sonata No. 8 “Pathetique”, 1st movement” by Beethoven to “A British Tar” - demonstrates how using real-world music in Star Trek’s futuristic settings connects the audience emotionally to the characters.

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on Star Trek’s history, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They’ve written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.