The Surprising Star Trek II-Twin Peaks Connection

In the more than 800 images we have been privileged to study from the Papers of Nicholas Meyer Collection at the University of Iowa Libraries, we are struck by how many feature Coulson, sometimes in the forefront and sometimes in the background, yet always contributing, always a constant presence on set.

To celebrate her legacy on screen and off, and her special place in Star Trek history, these are images of Coulson – some never before made available - working on the sets of The Wrath of Khan, courtesy of Nicholas Meyer, and his collection at the University of Iowa. We've also included one of her from the current Twin Peaks revival; she completed her heartbreaking scenes shortly before her passing.

Of Coulson, Nicholas Meyer says, “Catherine was an absolute delight. The world is a smaller place without her.”

Special thanks to: Nicholas Meyer and The University of Iowa Libraries

Resources: Cageyfilms.com and Obnoxious and Anonymous YouTube channel both have detailed interviews with Catherine E. Coulson

