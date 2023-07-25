The Study of Humanity: Trek Edition, Pt. 1

So what’s anthropology anyway?

We’ll give you the short version of that story: "anthropo" refers to man, humankind and "logy" refers to knowledge, the study of, science.

In other words, anthropology is the study of humans. Let’s examine the definition provided by the American Anthropological Association (AAA) of this discipline a little closer. In North American tradition, it is considered to have four branches: linguistic anthropology, archeology, socio-cultural anthropology and biological (also called physical) anthropology.

Linguistic anthropology is the study of languages and how they both reflect and impact culture. Archeology is the study of the past of humans: that’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Captain Picard is one of us! Socio-cultural anthropology is the study of cultures and relies heavily on participant observation in the field, that is long-term involvement in a research context to produce first-hand knowledge. Last but not least, biological/physical anthropology examines the biological origins of humans and their biological adaptation to their environment, among other things. A correlary science, primatology (the study of primates) is well known to the public. You may also know a little bit more about this branch of our discipline if you watch Bones, although most anthropologists would insist that their job has nothing to do with what you see on the show.

This short description is blunt and rather caricatural, but you get the picture. And you can read more about our discipline on The Geek Anthropologist, where we both blog regularly, or consult the AAA webpage to learn more.

Archeology is perhaps the branch of anthropology which enjoys the highest visibility in Star Trek. Picard himself is an enthusiast of this discipline, Vash appears in TNG and DS9 episodes, and Bajoran ruins are said to be the object of archeological investigation in several DS9 episodes. Yet, archeology is not presented as being closely related to anthrology. Instead, anthropology is mentionned on very few occasions, and generally only briefly, as it is in episodes ‘’The Galileo Seven’’ (TOS S1E13), ‘’The Game’’ (TNG S5E6), or ‘’Bliss’’ (VOY S5E14).