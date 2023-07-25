The Study of Humanity: Trek Edition - A Closer Look

Upon realizing that the Mintakans’ beliefs have been altered by contact with the crew of the Enterprise, which breaches the Prime Directive, Picard is faced with a troubling situation. The lead anthropologist for the mission, Doctor Barron, suggests Picard should go down to the planet, masquerading as the Overseer to give the people guidelines dictating what he expects of them. He claims that the Mintakans will inevitably develop a religion around the Overseer, and that without guidelines the religion could degenerate into “chaos.”

Picard rejects the idea and decides to bring the Mintakan leader, a woman named Nuria, aboard the Enterprise to convince her to dispel the "magical" beliefs her people are regressing to. In the end, Picard and Nuria convince the Mintakan people that he is not the Overseer.

When the Mintakans ask Picard why his people wanted to study them, he replies: ?We were once as you are now. To study you is to understand ourselves.”

Anthropological research or duck hunting?

Does this episode provide an accurate portrayal of anthropologists and anthropology? The answer is not as simple as yes or no.

Troi’s statement about the Mintakan people being at a “Bronze Age level” is problematic. Although anthropologists, and other scientists and philosophers, used to believe it possible to classify societies in categories according to what was considered as their level of technological advancement, such notions no longer hold scientific credibility. Instead, a majority of anthropologists now consider such classifications to be biased by Western ideas of what advancement can be measured by, technological prowess, for instance, and of how important such advancement is. Classifying societies along a continuum which spans from Bronze Age to pre-industrial to modern is based on the arrogant and colonial idea that all societies must eventually progress as Western civilization has.

Similarly, Picard’s statement about the relevance of studying other cultures to understand another’s past is unrealistic: comparative studies may still be relevant and useful in anthropology, but it is no longer considered possible to know about the past state of a culture by studying the current state of another. Not all societies change and evolve by following the same path the West has. And if it doesn’t make sense to use the history of Western civilization as a template to study other cultures, why would it make sense to use it to study alien races?

The way the anthropological study is described in this episode also deserves attention : it reminds us more of a hunting expedition that of ethnographic research.

Geordi: Oh a duckblind! Right they’re anthropologists.

Picard: Who are studying an extended family of Mintakans at close range from a camouflaged observation post.