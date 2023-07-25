The Story Behind 1988’s Trek Holiday Wish List

“I think we've arrived.”

Five months after the debut of Star Trek: The Next Generation, this is what Jonathan Frakes had to say upon being asked how it feels to have his own action figure. The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight while making a guest appearance at the American International Toy Fair on February 8th, 1988. With the series having already been picked up for another season, this event solidified for Frakes that they had made it to the big time. Before the new year, let’s take a moment to reflect upon the winter of 1988, one of Star Trek’s most-unique holiday shopping seasons.

“I thought it was wild we were on the back of the Cheerios box, but now to see a little action figure — it's wonderfully absurd,” Frakes told ET at the event. Two months earlier, Frakes could be seen riding on a float in Los Angeles during the Christmas parade. Also, the toy company Galoob was about to unveil a new line of action figures and playsets inspired by The Next Generation.

Frakes took a moment as well to reflect on the beginning of an incredible series of events that led up to that day. The previous year, it took seven auditions over the course of six weeks before he received a congratulatory phone call to inform him he’d landed the role of Commander Riker. “Roddenberry called me directly, which I thought exhibited great class on his part,” Frakes told ET. He added, “It's the best job I've ever had.”