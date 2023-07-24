The Starships of the Dominion War

These capital ships led the Dominion and Cardassian fleet in triumph at the Second Battle of Deep Space 9, but they did not succeed in holding the station for very long. Despite a numerical advantage, these ships could not prevent the Defiant from getting through their lines during the chaos of Operation Return. The Federation ship arrived at DS9 alone and entered the wormhole, only to discover thousands of Dominion battle cruisers and fighters on their way to the Alpha Quadrant. Fortunately, there was an intervention undertaken by the wormhole aliens, who transported the entire armada to an unknown destination, preventing these reinforcements from joining the war and tipping the scales even further in the Dominion’s favor.