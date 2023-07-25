The Starfleet Academy Experience Tour to Kick Off This Summer

Do you have what it takes to be a Starfleet cadet? Of course, you do. But you can find out for yourself -- and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek -- this summer when the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City hosts Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience, an interactive, fun-filled and educational exhibition that will immerse visitors in the Star Trek universe. Cadets will attend the Academy’s Career Day (in the 26th century!!) and, after student orientation, visit nine zones focused on the training center’s specialties: Language, Medical, Navigation, Engineering, Command and Science. Cadets then will be assigned a specialty and a demeanor based on their individual training. Produced by EMS Entertainment, Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience will make its U.S. debut at the Intrepid Museum in advance of a national tour.The Starfleet Academy Experience will span a whopping 10,000 square feet on Pier 86 when it opens to the public this summer. Fans will recognize many of the Star Trek props and costumes that will be on display. And there will be interactive activities and unique technology, including Leap Motion, voice recognition to communicate with a Klingon, a Medical Tricorder table with RFID sensors, planet projection mapping, holograms, a shooting game using Star Trek’s iconic phasers, and much more. Visitors also will have a chance to learn about the real-life inventions inspired by Star Trek as well as the science behind them.