Published Jul 8, 2021
The Star Trek Universe Beams Into Comic-Con@Home
Programming to feature Paramount+’s animated Star Trek series including Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks
Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, beams Star Trek into Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 23, beginning at 10AM PDT, with back-to-back panel sessions featuring cast and producers from the service’s two animated Star Trek series, the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy — the first Star Trek animated kids series — and season two of the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. The Star Trek Universe panels kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series, with additional panels to be announced.
Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.
The Star Trek Universe at Comic-Con@Home will feature exclusive conversations with cast and producers moderated by Star Trek’s own Jerry O’Connell.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY
Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming Star Trek animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.
Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.
STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS
Following Star Trek: Prodigy, join Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season two is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.
Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2
Season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on Thursday, August 12. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more, and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.