The Star Trek Universe Beams Into Comic-Con@Home

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, beams Star Trek into Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 23, beginning at 10AM PDT, with back-to-back panel sessions featuring cast and producers from the service’s two animated Star Trek series, the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy — the first Star Trek animated kids series — and season two of the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. The Star Trek Universe panels kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series, with additional panels to be announced.

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

The Star Trek Universe at Comic-Con@Home will feature exclusive conversations with cast and producers moderated by Star Trek’s own Jerry O’Connell.