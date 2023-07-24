Published Mar 22, 2021
The Star Trek: The Pod Directive Season 2 Trailer Has Arrived
Here's everything we can tell you about season 2.
Red Alert!Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins are beaming in with the second season of the official Star Trek podcast, Star Trek: The Pod Directive, starting March 29th! You can listen to the new trailer, and get your first taste of this star-filled new season below!
On season two of Star Trek: The Pod Directive Tawny and Paul sit down with guests to discuss everything from the biggest news stories of the past year, to our own possible First Contacts, to some of the most beloved Star Trek episodes and even movies (we heard your demands for film discussions loud and clear) in the 55 year canon! Guests this season include Trek icons like Michelle Yeoh, and superfans like Paul Scheer, Amy Nicholson, John Hodgman, and many more to come.
Want to catch up on last season of The Pod Directive before the newest episodes drop? Click through to follow and subscribe and hear chats with guests like Lower Decks' creator Mike McMahan, Original Series fan Ben Stiller, Discovery's Tig Notaro, and even Georgia's own Stacey Abrams!
