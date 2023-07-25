Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 1, 2014

    The Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection Competition Is On Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Want to win a free subscription to Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection? It's as easy as visiting the Official Starships Collection page, entering the competition and answering one question: What's the name of the ship that will be released with Issue #16? One lucky fan in the U.S. will win a free subscription, while 10 runners-up will recieve a Borg Cube.

    Visit www.StarTrek-Starships.com to enter. The competition runs now through August 31.

