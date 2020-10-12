Published Oct 12, 2020
The Star Trek Halloween 2020 Product Guide
You'll find a few tricks and plenty of treats here!
Even though Halloween will look a little different this year, there's still time to get yourself costumes and collectibles that celebrate what is usually the scariest time of the year. From bags to hold your candy to cozy blankets, here are the best Halloween Star Trek products. Order as soon as possible to get your gear by the big day!
Our Gorn mask was an exciting addition to our line of Star Trek products. This full over the head latex mask was sculpted in great detail by award winning FX artist Chris Gallaher. This mask is the ultimate mask for collections or costumes, and is the perfect accompaniment to the classic Captain Kirk mask!
A true collaboration occurred between Star Trek specialists, award-winning designers, 2020 Wine Enthusiast’s ‘40 Under 40 Tastemaker’ Andrew Nelson as winemaker as well as several of the world’s leading Klingon experts producing a Next Generation bottle of Klingon Bloodwine. From the selection of the unique bottle, and a deep dive on Klingon Culture, Language & History — every effort was made to make this a special bottle of wine sure to inspire Star Trek fans across the galaxy (well, the United States, that is).
The Captain Picard TNG shirt features panel detailing, pips, and a Starfleet insignia communicator pin.
The DISCO Command Jacket features navy blue lined long sleeves with a collared neckline and gold accents; quilted elbows; gold printed Starfleet insignia; removable plastic communicator pin and zipper closure front.
100% Rubber Spock Ears designed to fit most adults and older teens, pair together with a Spock costume!
The Officially Licensed Star Trek: Discovery Grand Heritage Command Costume Set has a long sleeve lined navy blue costume jacket with collared neckline and gold accents, quilted elbows, gold printed Starfleet insignia; removable plastic communicator pin and zipper closure in front; matching bottoms with attached boot-top shoe-covers.
These Star Trek baby rompers are simple to work with with a snapsuit enclosure, loose upper holds making it easy to pull down and avoid an upset baby with a shirt on their face. The 2 button snap closure speeds up diaper changes! Made of 100% cotton, the romper will be soft and comfortable for your baby.
These Star Trek: Discovery command pajamas come in navy blue and gold Command design. They have gold print mini insignia’s and lines. There’s high quality embroidered Star Trek: Discovery insignia on the front left chest of the long sleeve shirt.
Jean-Luc Picard was assigned command of the newly commissioned Galaxy-class starship USS Enterprise-D, the most prestigious captaincy in Starfleet. These Star Trek Captain Picard costume sleep shirts for women feature the classic maroon color of the captain rank Picard held. They feature a high-quality embroidered Star Trek Insignia on the front left chest of the long sleeve shirt. Embroidered in silver, gold, and black thread, you can be sure this embroidered Insignia will last and last!
These Star Trek: The Original Series costume sleep shirts for women come in 3 different styles. The Red color scheme of Communications Officer Uhura, the yellow color scheme of Captain Kirk, or the blue color scheme of Commander Spock! Can't choose between a style? Pick ALL obviously for 3 times the comfort!
This Star Trek: The Next Generation costume union suit is perfect for lounging, costume events, cosplay, or themed pajama parties! Show your love for Jean-Luc Picard and the Galaxy-class starship USS Enterprise-D with this Star Trek pajama outfit! It features a high-quality embroidered Star Trek Insignia on the front left chest of the long sleeve shirt. It has an interwoven Gold, Silver, and black embroidered design. With so many choices for clothing these days on the internet, it can be hit or miss when you're a real fan of Star Trek trying to find authentic, quality items. This Star Trek Picard union suit is perfect for all Trekkies out there! It made of an ultra-soft polyester fabric that will have you longing to lounge around and binge watch some classic episodes from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, the new Discovery series, or other classics.
Give your wardrobe a sweet upgrade with this Star Trek: The Original Series Trek or Treat Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt. With the phrase “Trek or Treat” and a candy corn delta, this tee will get anyone into the spirit of things! You can get the Trek or Treat design on other products such as mugs, tote bags, and sweatshirts at the Star Trek shop.
Featuring the Star Trek delta carved into a pumpkin, this Star Trek: The Original Series Delta Pumpkin Tote Bag will get any fan into the spirit of the season. Capable of holding spooky decorations, treats, and daily essentials, this tote bag is a versatile addition to any outfit. You can get the Delta Pumpkin design on other products as well at the Star Trek shop.
Give your home a scary-good upgrade this fall season with the Star Trek: The Original Series Happy Spocktober Pillow. Featuring your favorite Vulcan himself, this Spocktober Pillow makes a great addition to your couch, bed, or favorite chair. You can get the Happy Spocktober design on other products as well at the Star Trek shop.
This Star Trek: The Original Series Candy Corn Deltas Sherpa is perfect to cuddle up in during chilly autumn nights. Featuring candy corn deltas, this sherpa will keep you warm and your autumn spirits high each time you reach for it. You can get the Candy Corn Delta design on other products as well at the Star Trek shop.