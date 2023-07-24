Published Sep 8, 2021
The Star Trek Day 2021 Product Guide
Celebrate in style
You can't celebrate Star Trek Day without getting a few deals a Ferengi would love! If you can't make it to Quark's to find some souvenirs celebrating the 55th anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," then look no further than this gift guide for the best products to celebrate over five decades of Trek.
Celebrate the 55th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series with this incredible definitive guide. This is Star Trek The Original Series: A Celebration Hardcover Book! Featuring new interviews, archival conversations, never-before-seen art and sketches, and more, this is the comprehensive collection of interviews, history, photos, and artwork from Star Trek: The Original Series. This second volume in the A Celebration series focuses on Star Trek: The Original Series, following on from the success of Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration.
Running low on your favorite Star Trek gear? You’ll have the perfect opportunity to stock up during the official Star Trek Shop’s 24-hour flash sale. Save 20% sitewide on the Official Star Trek Shop with code STARTREKDAY20. Shop the Exclusive Star Trek Day collection now!
What better way to mark Star Trek Day than with official gear designed and sold by fellow fan artists? From Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, these picks and hundreds more are 20% off at Redbubble with the code STARTREKDAY.
The first four Star Trek original motion picture adventures boldly voyage to 4K UHD in one collection. Featuring hours of special features, this highly anticipated collection is an essential for original fans of the franchise, and beyond!
Take your collection to warp speed with the first wave of Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction figures, now available to pre-order from Target! These 3¾ scale action figures feature Captain Picard, Borg Drone, Data, Guinan, Wesley Crusher, and Worf. For US based fans only.
Live long and prosper in the cloud-like softness of PopFunk’s Star Trek tri-blend tees. Shop the collection now and use code PFTREK for 10% off! For US based fans only.
Mirror Enterprise-D and its crew — helmed by Jean-Luc Picard — faces new threats and challenges in the upcoming Mirror War event! Return to the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation with this brand-new series from writers David & Scott Tipton. Pick up Star Trek: The Mirror War #0 at your local comics store.
Subscribe to the new-look Star Trek Explorer and get 25% off - just $29.99 for 4 issues! Subscribe today and you'll receive issue 1 of Explorer - including all-new and exclusive Star Trek short fiction, in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes features and much, much more! Plus, subscribers also receive an exclusive digital supplement with even more Star Trek short fiction every issue!
Celebrate Star Trek Day with 2 new releases from Star Trek Wines: Andorian Blue & Cardassian Kanar. Now through September 12, get 15% off sitewide.
Let's celebrate Star Trek Day in the best way possible, by bringing back and enjoying some of the best classic Star Trek games now available on GOG.com!
Celebrate Star Trek Day in Star Trek Timelines with a free character giveaway, “Spock and I-Chaya.” Explore the final frontier, train your crew, and spar with other captains for additional copies. Live long and prosper!
Participate in Star Trek: Legends’ special Star Trek Day event, conquering the dangers of the Nexus, in order to unlock a favorite from the Star Trek: The Original Series crew - the bright-eyed navigator and scientist Pavel Chekov. Play it now on Apple Arcade.
Star Trek Online
Continue the adventures in the Final Frontier in Star Trek Online. Explore the legendary Starship Museum in game, boost any Original Series era Captain to 65, and so much more in celebration of Star Trek Day!