The Star Trek Book Celebrates 50 Years of Trek

Mark the date: June 7. That's when DK will publish The Star Trek Book, a visual guide celebrating 50 years of Trek. The book will explore the myriad worlds and different dimensions visited by the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise through detailed profiles and dynamic art, which will deliver a rich overview of the species, planets and technology that appear throughout the franchise's many television shows and feature films.Part of DK's Big Ideas Simply Explained series and complemented by the publisher's signature mix of high-quality, annotated images and authoritative text, The Star Trek Book will offer fans unparalleled access to the final frontier. Further, the exclusive book jacket -- of which StarTrek.com has a First Look -- features the familiar yellow and black Starfleet uniform, thereby linking The Original Series

and films together, making for both a handy reference and keepsake for fans. Among the topics The Star Trek Book will cover are starships, the Starfleet crew and galaxy wars. It will also chart the development and major arcs of TOS, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise, as well as the movies Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. The book's creative visual design will provide readers with a galaxy of engrossing facts, timelines and infographics about the new worlds and alien civilizations, suiting both the needs of fans wanting a quick refresher on all things Star Trek and those seeking a deeper examination of the franchise. Beyond the contextual spreads, fans will be treated to bonus features that reveal how the futuristic science of Star Trek has influenced real-world technology, such as flip phones. “It was such a thrill to dig into Star Trek once again on the eve of the 50th anniversary to create a book that examines all the many elements that make this universe great,” author Paul Ruditis, who previously wrote DK’s Star Trek: The Visual Dictionary, said in a statement. “The Star Trek Book provides an excellent introduction to Star Trek for a new audience while highlighting all the things the longtime fans already love.”

The Star Trek Book will run 336 pages and cost $25.00. Go to www.dk.com to pre-order it.