Published Oct 17, 2016
The Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cruise Sweepstakes Starts Today
The first-ever official Star Trek Cruise sold out long ago, but it's not entirely too late to get in on the fun. Starting today and running through November 14, 2016, fans can enter the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cruise Sweepstakes, with the winner receiving a Star Trek Cruise experience, as well as roundtrip airfare for two, valued at approximately $5,000.
As previously reported here at StarTrek.com, the Star Trek Cruise will set sail from Miami on January 9, 2017, heading toward the Caribbean. A fully immersive experience to be produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions LLC., it will kick off with William Shatner, Trek’s iconic Captain Kirk himself, welcoming fans aboard the ship and then socializing with them and leading the celebration during the cruise.
Other specifics:
- Star Trek: The Cruise will set sail on January 9-15, 2017, departing from Miami, Florida, and heading to Cozumel (Mexico), Nassau (Bahamas) and the private island of Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas).
- In addition to William Shatner, other Trek celebrities confirmed to set sail include Marina Sirtis, Denise Crosby, John de Lancie, Terry Farrell, Robert Picardo, James Darren, Armin Shimerman, Kitty Swink, Max Grodenchik, Robet O'Reilly, Vaughn Armstrong, Steve Rankin, Casey Biggs and Joe Piscopo. And all of the talent will perform: with Shatner headlining "An Evening with William Shatner," Marina Sirtis and Terry Farrell teaming up for Love Letters, and Casey Biggs hosting wine tastings. Other planned activities include concerts by James Darren and the Enterprise Blues Band, and Robert Picardo playing Star Trek Family Feud and hosting both a cocktail party and a private dinner.
- 2,200 Star Trek fans will set sail together; with the whole ship, not just part of it, dedicated exclusively to those 2,200 fans.
- Quintessential locations from the Star Trek series (think Risa) and films will be recreated aboard the ship, while events will be built around key characters and their defining traits. More actors, performers and industry leaders will be announced in the coming weeks and months.
- Ship crew will be dressed in distinctive uniforms from across the franchise, and every venue on the ship will pay homage to favorite Star Trek haunts and destinations, with parties and gaming inspired by pivotal moments in Trek history. Quark's Bar will serve such cocktails as a Risa Colada and a Borg Queen, while fans can also hang out at Deck 10 or play three-dimensional chess at Ten Forward. Fans will also be able to experience events featuring experts exploring Trek’s impact on social issues, technology and scientific development.
- Star Trek: The Cruise will offer Star Trek Under the Stars, utilizing a large LED screen on the back deck that will let the 2,200 fans on board share in the communal experience of watching Star Trek films and episodes each and every evening.
The Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cruise Sweepstakes is open to citizens of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany only. Go to Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cruise Sweepstakesto enter and visit StarTrekTheCruise.com to learn more about the cruise.