The Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cruise Sweepstakes Starts Today

The first-ever official Star Trek Cruise sold out long ago, but it's not entirely too late to get in on the fun. Starting today and running through November 14, 2016, fans can enter the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Cruise Sweepstakes, with the winner receiving a Star Trek Cruise experience, as well as roundtrip airfare for two, valued at approximately $5,000.

As previously reported here at StarTrek.com, the Star Trek Cruise will set sail from Miami on January 9, 2017, heading toward the Caribbean. A fully immersive experience to be produced by Entertainment Cruise Productions LLC., it will kick off with William Shatner, Trek’s iconic Captain Kirk himself, welcoming fans aboard the ship and then socializing with them and leading the celebration during the cruise.

