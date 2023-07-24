Published Nov 22, 2021
The Star Trek 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Find a gift for your entire crew!
Your Vulcan friends might find it very fascinating that around this time of year, you and other human Starfleet officers give and receive gifts to celebrate your connection to one another. If you're looking for the perfect gift for your crew, look no further than our official Star Trek Holiday 2021 gift guide. With apparel, collectibles, and other items, you're sure to find just the right gift for everyone from your captain to the ensigns on the lower decks. It's only logical.
Every Star Trek Mystery T-shirt Club box contains a curated Star Trek T-shirt created for fans by fans. Each design celebrates the entirety of the Star Trek Universe. Proclaim your loyalty to Star Trek’s better future with exclusive designs of your favorite characters, ships, and scenes across the Final Frontier on amazon.com/startrek.
Fully authorized and filled with full-color images and quotes spanning the Star Trek Universe, Star Trek: Starfleet Is… celebrates Gene Roddenberry’s hopeful vision of the future. Starfleet Is... features a foreword by Kenneth Mitchell and a portion of the proceeds will benefit ALS research.
Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true Star Trek style, with this spectacular advent calendar! Designed in the shape of the ominous and iconic Borg Cube, this luxury cube calendar is absolutely stuffed with 24 high-quality festive gifts and accessories from beyond the final frontier, such as a coaster designed after the console screens from The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks to keep your toes warm even in the depths of space, and an espresso cup commemorating the first warp flight in human history–in the year 2063! By fans, for fans –each day’s gift comes with a festive note detailing the story and trivia behind it, both wrapped together in branded tissue paper. The Borg Cube Advent Calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any Star Trek fan! The holidays will be celebrated — resistance is futile!
Warp to the year 2399 with this Christmas tree ornament featuring the non-Federation cargo freighter hired by Jean-Luc Picard and owned by former Starfleet Commander Cristóbal Ríos. The highly detailed, battery-operated La Sirena decoration plays audio from Star Trek: Picard of select quotes from the former U.S.S. Enterprise commander himself. Engage!
Bring a completely different universe to your tree with these six pieces of the Star Trek “Mirror, Mirror” Collection. Christmas ornaments of Captain James T. Kirk, First Officer Spock, Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura and Ensign Pavel Chekov plus the flagship of the United Federation of Planets at the top of the tree coordinate to create a sound and light show based on the classic original Star Trek series episode "Mirror, Mirror”—complete with the music of the Star Trek theme The only thing missing is your Terran Empire goatee. You need a Keepsake Power Cord to get them to work.
Beam us up, Scotty! Discover the impressive U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 in a whole new light with the interactive Star Trek AR app from Playmobil! Explore the legendary starship, with its iconic bridge and engineering. Interact with her famous crew, featuring Captain Kirk, Spock, Uhura, McCoy, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov. Have fun recreating iconic scenes from The Original Series, or set off on new adventures. With a removable roof, the entire bridge and crew are playable! Equipped with lighting effects and original sounds and dialogue from the show, you too can join the adventure of the Enterprise’s historic five-year mission. Dimensions: 39.4 x 18.9 x 13.4 in (LxWxH)
Our unique ceramic coffee mugs will soon be your new favorite way to consume hot or cold beverages. Coffee mugs also makes a perfect gift! Use the code STARTREKH21 for 20% off.
Join Starfleet's most secretive organization with this cozy sweatshirt! Use the code STARTREKH21 for 20% off.
Shop all Star Trek items with 20% off code: STARTREKH21.
Half-Vulcan and half-human, Spock is the bridge between the emotional and the rational that serves as a key element that the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew need for success on their long journey of exploration. This 3.75” articulated Star Trek ReAction figure of Spock features his iconic “Live long and prosper” Vulcan salute and includes his Tricorder accessory. Failure to add this Star Trek ReAction figure of Spock to your collection would be most illogical.
From Secret Santa parties to holiday festivities aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, Star Trek fans will love getting into the holiday spirit by wearing this Star Trek 55th Anniversary Holiday Knit Sweater. Celebrating 55 years of the Star Trek franchise and featuring a festive design, this Star Trek 55th Anniversary Holiday Knit Sweater lets you boldly go into the holiday season in ultimate style.
This Star Trek Schematics Holiday Knit Sweater will get any Star Trek fan into the ho-ho-holiday spirit. From caroling on the U.S.S. Enterprise to baking your favorite holiday treats, you will love showing off your holiday spirit and love for Star Trek with this Star Trek Schematics Holiday Knit Sweater. This sweater also makes a great gift for Star Trek fans this holiday season.
If you are a fan of Star Trek: Lower Decks you will love this 'RITOS' shirt as worn by Captain Freeman on the show. The t-shirt features RITOS on the front emulating the "DISCO" shirts worn on Star Trek: Discovery.
What better way to watch a Star Trek marathon than by snuggling up in this Star Trek: The Original Series Live Longer and Prosper Deltas Velveteen Blanket. With a velvet-like feel and stunning Live Longer and Prosper Deltas design, this Star Trek blanket will become any fan’s favorite household accessory.
Jean-Luc Picard, Captain of the Starship Enterprise - equal parts swashbuckling explorer and philosopher-diplomat, he is a classic man for all seasons. This 3.75” articulated Picard figure is part of the first wave of Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction figures. Stock up on some Earl Grey Tea and add Captain Jean-Luc Picard to your Star Trek collection!
The first officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Mr. Spock is the only Vulcan in Starfleet and employs his logic to aid Captain Kirk in their five-year missions to seek out new life and new civilizations. Mr. Spock will be wearing his dress uniform – definitely ready to boldly go...aw, you all know the rest! Spock is a must-have figure for your Star Trek collection. Figure stands 8'' tall and has 14 points of articulation. Made of PVC. Washable. Official Mego Collector Foil Stamp. Limited edition serial number. Accessories include a black/silver phaser and communicator.
This galactic assembly features the entire Star Trek Wines Collection together for the first time! Don’t miss out on this Ultimate Collector's Edition. Limited quantity available! Star Trek Gift Guide Special $299 for all six bottles - Shipping Included.
Revisit the five year mission that started it all with the Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook! The perfect way to watch Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the crew as they traveled through the stars and began a franchise that has endured for 55 years.
The future awaits as Michael Burnham and the crew of the Discovery jump 900 years in the timeline and find a universe unlike the one they know.
Relive all the action, emotion, and twists of the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery with the collected seasons 1-3 on Blu-ray and DVD. Packed with special features, you can follow Burnham's journey as she travels from first officer of the U.S.S. Shenzhou into a bold new future.
