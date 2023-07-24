The Star Trek 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true Star Trek style, with this spectacular advent calendar! Designed in the shape of the ominous and iconic Borg Cube, this luxury cube calendar is absolutely stuffed with 24 high-quality festive gifts and accessories from beyond the final frontier, such as a coaster designed after the console screens from The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks to keep your toes warm even in the depths of space, and an espresso cup commemorating the first warp flight in human history–in the year 2063! By fans, for fans –each day’s gift comes with a festive note detailing the story and trivia behind it, both wrapped together in branded tissue paper. The Borg Cube Advent Calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any Star Trek fan! The holidays will be celebrated — resistance is futile!