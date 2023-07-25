"The Squire of Gothos"... 50 Years Later

And the latest Star Trek: The Original Series episode to turn 50 is… “The Squire of Gothos.” Dominated by William Campbell’s flamboyant performance as the powerful and petulant Trelane, "The Squire of Gothos" debuted on January 12, 1967. StarTrek.com celebrates the episode's 50th anniversary by sharing some facts, figures and anecdote about the entertaining TOS installment.