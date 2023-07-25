The Spectrum War & More

July looks to be a busy month for the folks at IDW Publishing, as they've got an armada of Star Trek comic book titles on the way, with variants—in some cases multiple variants—of each one. And today, StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at what's to come. First up is Star Trek/Green Lantern #1, which kicks off the blockbuster six-part crossover from writer Mike Johnson and artist Angel Hernandez. In the saga, which will be called The Spectrum War, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise meets the Green Lantern Corps for the first time, with Kirk and Spock making a most unusual discovery on a lost world, in the process igniting events that will change the fate of empires.Star Trek/Green Lantern #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Variants will feature covers by Francesco Francavilla, Elsa Charretier, Ethan Van Sciver, Barry Kitson and Garry Brown, as well as a blank sketch variant. Brown has actually created six connecting variant covers, one for each issue, that will ultimately form one giant image.