Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Dec 10, 2012

    The Series Fans Want To See On Blu-ray Next Is...

    The Series Fans Want To See On Blu-ray Next Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    For our latest StarTrek.com poll, we asked Which series do you most want to see remastered for Blu-ray next? More than 10,000 people responded and the vote was fairly close. Voyager scored 48% to top Deep Space Nine’s 42%, and Enterprise notched 10%.

    Voyager- 48%

    Deep Space Nine- 42%

    Enterprise- 10%

    Here’s what some of your fellow readers had to say about the matter:

    Voyager was good... in some point of view. It was not a classic Star Trek. I love all of them... TOS, TNG, DS9, Voyager because every series reflected the audience, the new generation of fans. I can’t say which one is better, because it’s impossible. Every series has its own magic.” – Robin KoznarDeep Space Nine: Just for epic space battles!” – Steve Hughes“I want to see them all remastered, but do them in order.” – Stephen WatsonVoyager was the best.” – Adam TaylorDS9 was the best!” – Georff GommermanVoyager!!!! Voyager had excellent stories of holding on to ones humanity in a journey of warring races disputing planets. They showed how it is more important than ever to hold on to the ideals and values set forth by the federation!!!!” – Hamilton Dean WyattDeep Space Nine has to come to Blu-ray. Of all of the Star Trek series, DS9 had to be the best Trek. No offense to those who like TNG, I will admit TNG is great and I too have bought both season 1 and 2 on Blu-ray, but DS9 always did feel more "human" to me.” – Tom Parkison“I love Voyager, but DS9 is the best of the series. They had some AWESOME space battles in the Dominion War, and I'd love to see that on Blu-ray!” – Chelsea Kiser

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top