The Series Fans Want To See On Blu-ray Next Is...

Enterprise- 10%

Here’s what some of your fellow readers had to say about the matter:

“Voyager was good... in some point of view. It was not a classic Star Trek. I love all of them... TOS, TNG, DS9, Voyager because every series reflected the audience, the new generation of fans. I can’t say which one is better, because it’s impossible. Every series has its own magic.” – Robin Koznar“Deep Space Nine: Just for epic space battles!” – Steve Hughes“I want to see them all remastered, but do them in order.” – Stephen Watson“Voyager was the best.” – Adam Taylor“DS9 was the best!” – Georff Gommerman“Voyager!!!! Voyager had excellent stories of holding on to ones humanity in a journey of warring races disputing planets. They showed how it is more important than ever to hold on to the ideals and values set forth by the federation!!!!” – Hamilton Dean Wyatt“Deep Space Nine has to come to Blu-ray. Of all of the Star Trek series, DS9 had to be the best Trek. No offense to those who like TNG, I will admit TNG is great and I too have bought both season 1 and 2 on Blu-ray, but DS9 always did feel more "human" to me.” – Tom Parkison“I love Voyager, but DS9 is the best of the series. They had some AWESOME space battles in the Dominion War, and I'd love to see that on Blu-ray!” – Chelsea Kiser