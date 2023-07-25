The Romulan Temporal Ships

Star Trek Online

is excited to announce that, as of today’s maintenance, we have added the brand-new Romulan Temporal Ships to the game. The R’Mor Temporal Science Vessel is available for Romulan Republic players to win as the grand prize in the Temporal Lock Box, and the Mirror Universe Talvath Temporal Destroyer is available for Romulan Republic players to purchase in the Lobi store. These powerful ships have statistics matching the existing Federation and Klingon temporal vessels, but with new, unique Romulan ship desig

mulan ship designs.Lore OverviewTholian asteroid bases in the Azure Nebula still churn with activity, capturing numerous vessels from different timelines and salvaging their stolen technology. Fleets aligned with the Federation, the Klingon Defense Force, and the Romulan Republic have each been working against these Tholian captors, rescuing any vessels that they can from Tholian webs.Recently, a new series of ships have been rescued from the clutches of the Tholians – Science Vessels and Destroyers that appear be Romulan ships from the 29th Century. These ships have already been stripped of most of their advanced technology, but some remain functional. As more of these ships are reclaimed, the Ferengi Lobi Consortium has been repairing and refitting them for use in modern-day warfare – and then selling them for a modest fee.Temporal Science Vessel: R’mor ClassAmong the ships that have been recovered were R'mor Class Temporal Science Vessels. The Romulan Republic's interest in these vessels cannot be understated. Unfortunately, much of the 29th century technology is missing from these ships – presumably stripped and now in the hands of the Tholian Assembly. But still much can be learned from these vessels, and a few have been rebuilt with conventional equipment that takes advantage of some of these ships' secrets.