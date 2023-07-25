"The Rings Of Time" Leaps into the Future

Two missions. Two crews – and a time-twisting crisis that spans centuries. That’s the essence of Star Trek: The Original Series – The Rings of Time, the new novel by Greg Cox. Set for release on Jan. 31 from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, The Rings of Time unfolds both in 2020 and on Stardate 7103.4. First, in 2020, Colonel Shaun Christopher and the crew of the U.S.S. Lewis & Clark venture into space for humanity’s first manned mission to Saturn. Complications arise, however, starting with a stowaway and followed by an encounter with an alien probe -- and then with Col. Christopher thrust far into the future.

Meanwhile, on Stardate 7103.4, the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain James T. Kirk, responds to a distress call from a mining colony orbiting Klondike-6, which is a ringed gas giant that resembles Saturn. The rings are disintegrating, however, endangering everyone on the colony. Complicating matters, Kirk and his crew encounter an alien probe. Kirk soon finds himself dangling in space above Saturn, sporting an old-school NASA spacesuit --with the Enterprise nowhere to be seen.

The Rings of Time will be available as a mass-market paperback and ebook that runs 384 pages and costs $7.99.